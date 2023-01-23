Left Menu

Woman hit-and-drag case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 5 accused by 2 weeks

They were produced before the court on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.Two accused Ankush and Ashutosh were recently granted bail in the case.Anjali Singh 20 was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.The Delhi Police recently added section 302 murder of the IPC in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of five people accused in the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital.

The court extended the judicial custody of Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal till February 6. They were produced before the court on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

Two accused — Ankush and Ashutosh — were recently granted bail in the case.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The Delhi Police recently added section 302 (murder) of the IPC in the case. Initially, the case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

