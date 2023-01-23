WHO urges action after cough syrup deaths

The World Health Organization has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines.

In a statement, the U.N. agency said that it had reported many incidents of cough syrups for children with suspected contamination. In 2022, almost 300 children in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of acute kidney injury - deaths that the WHO has said might have been linked to the contaminated medicines.

