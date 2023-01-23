WHO urges action after cough syrup deaths
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:40 IST
The World Health Organization has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines.
In a statement, the U.N. agency said that it had reported many incidents of cough syrups for children with suspected contamination. In 2022, almost 300 children in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of acute kidney injury - deaths that the WHO has said might have been linked to the contaminated medicines.
