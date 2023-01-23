Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 4.1 crore seized, 6 held in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:47 IST
Police seized heroin worth Rs 4.1 crore in two separate operations in Mizoram and arrested six people in connection with the seizures, an official said on Monday.

Acting on specific input, a police team intercepted a truck carrying empty LPG cylinders at Vairengte police station junction in Kolasib district near Assam border on Saturday, the official said. On thorough checking, 625 gm of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore was seized from the vehicle, which was heading towards Assam.

The contraband was packed in 50 soap cases and was concealed in an empty gas cylinder, he said.

The driver of the vehicle, a resident of Sonai in Assam's Chachar district had been arrested in connection with the seizure, he said.

In another operation, Assam Rifles and special narcotics squad of the state police seized 140 gm of heroin worth Rs 70 lakh at Zonuam area in Aizawl on Sunday.

Five people had been arrested for possessing the contraband, the official said.

