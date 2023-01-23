Good governance will be provided to citizens through e-governance: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said good governance will be provided to citizens through e-governance. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day regional conference on ''e-governance'' in Mumbai, Shinde said e-governance is being widely implemented in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The two-day conference has been jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the state government. The conference, being held in a hybrid mode, has been attended by 500 delegates from 30 participating states and Union Territories. ''E-governance is being widely implemented in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two-day conference being held by the Centre and state governments is a welcome initiative to update the administrative system and exchange innovative ideas,'' the chief minister said. He said through this conference, information about the activities taking place under e-governance across the country will be made available to all states and UTs. ''E-Governance is being widely implemented across the country and good governance will be provided to citizens through e-governance,'' the chief minister said, adding India is getting significant participation at the global level under PM Modi's leadership.

DARPG Secretary V Srinivas said that one of the objectives of the conference is to translate Maharashtra's core strengths in governance into e-governance to enable the digital transformation of institutions and the digital environment of citizens.

He said the Good Governance Index of India recognizes Maharashtra's strong performance in several sectors, like agriculture, commerce and industry, public infrastructure, social welfare and development, judiciary and public safety.

''Maharashtra stands well ahead of the Indian states in terms of the 58 parameters across ten sectors,'' Srinivas added. Speaking about the adoption of e-office version 7.0, he said it's an initiative for increasing efficiency in decision-making through de-layering, delegation and digitization of the state secretariat and other measures. The DARPG secretary further stated the important national objectives of this conference are effective implementation of the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA)'s recommendations.

