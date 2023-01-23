Woman kills youth for attempting to rape her, arrested

Police arrested a woman, on charge of killing a man who allegedly attempted to rape her in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an officer said on Monday. The woman, a middle-aged married woman, was arrested by Baripada Sadar police on Sunday. The alleged incident took place at her house on Makar Sankranti night (January 14) when other members of the family were out to celebrate the festival. She, along with some associates buried the body of the man in a forest near Gunjusahi village. Both the accused and the victim belonged to the tribal community. The deceased was identified as Mangal Murmu (22) of Gunjusahi, said Madhusmita Mohanty Inspector In-Charge Baripada Sadar police station. Earlier, the mother of the youth Mausi Murmu had lodged a missing report of her son at the police station. On last Sunday some villagers informed police of an unknown decomposed body lying in the forest area. On the tip-off police recovered the body. After registering a case of murder the police arrested the main accused who confessed to having killed the youth when he attempted to rape her on January 15 night. During interrogation, the woman has confessed to the crime and said she killed the youth with a shovel and dragged the body to the nearby forest where it was buried with other accomplices. She told the police that the man taking opportunity of her loneliness attempted to rape her. To protect self, the woman hit the man's head with an iron object following which he died, she told police.

