Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL53 PM-PARAKRAM-LD YOUNGSTERS **** Read biographies of historical personalities: PM Modi to youngsters on Netaji's birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised youngsters to read biographies of historical personalities to learn about the challenges they faced and how they overcame it as he interacted with them on the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. **** DEL50 PREZ-CHILDREN AWARDS **** Children should think about interest of country and work for nation-building: President Murmu New Delhi: Children should think about the interest of the country and work for nation-building wherever they get opportunities, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday. **** CAL36 AN-PM MODI-2ND LD MEMORIAL **** PM unveils model of Netaji memorial, names 21 islands in Andamans after decorated soldiers Port Blair: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to be set up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and said it will infuse feelings of patriotism among people. **** CAL49 AN-NETAJI-LD SHAH **** Attempts made to forget Netaji, our effort to honour him: Amit Shah Port Blair: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lamented that attempts were made to erase the memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and claimed the Narendra Modi government took several initiatives such as setting up of a memorial in Andamans to honour his legacy. **** DEL48 LAW-RIJIJU-JUDICIARY **** Judges are not elected, so can't be replaced but people form opinion about them from judgements: Rijiju New Delhi: As judges are not elected, they do not face public scrutiny but people watch them and make assessment about them from the way they deliver justice, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday. **** DEL52 LAW-HC-JUDGES **** Three Kerala HC additional judges elevated as permanent judges New Delhi: Three additional judges of the Kerala High Court were on Monday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said. **** CAL47 AS-HIMANTA-LD CHILD MARRIAGE **** Men marrying girls below 14 yrs to be booked under POCSO in Assam: CM Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Monday decided to book men who marry girls below 14 years in the state under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. **** BOM28 DEF-INS VAGIR-2NDLD COMMISSIONED **** INS Vagir inducted into Navy; Admiral Kumar says submarine will 'add teeth' to India deterrence Mumbai: The fifth Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday, giving the maritime force a ''lethal platform'' with a formidable weapons package that will significantly boost its firepower and operational might. **** CAL39 WB-NETAJI-RSS-LD BHAGWAT **** RSS and Netaji have same goal of making India great: Mohan Bhagwat Kolkata: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the goals of his right-wing organisation and that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are similar - making India a great nation. **** LEGAL LGD23 DL-COURT-WOMAN DRAGGED **** Woman hit-and-drag case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 5 accused by 2 weeks New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of five people accused in the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital. **** LGD21 SC-LD HIJAB **** SC to consider setting up 3-judge bench to hear Karnataka hijab ban row New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider setting up a three-judge bench to adjudicate the case related to the ban on wearing of Islamic head-covering hijab in Karnataka government schools following its split verdict. **** LGD19 SC-NAGALAND-LD DGP **** SC asks Nagaland to issue orders on appointment of IPS officer Rupin Sharma as DGP New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Nagaland government to pass orders within one week on the appointment of senior IPS officer Rupin Sharma as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state. **** LGD14 SC-CBI-LD DESHMUKH **** SC dismisses CBI appeal against bail to Maha ex-minister Anil Deshmukh New Delhi: In a major relief for former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the CBI's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in a corruption case. **** FOREIGN FGN38 MALDIVES-INDIA-UNSC **** Maldives supports India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent membership Male: The Maldives will support India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-2029 term, the foreign ministry said here on Monday, citing New Delhi's strong and effective leadership in maintaining international peace and security. **** FGN40 NEPAL-PRESIDENT-ELECTION **** Nepali Congress to field candidate for the post of President Kathmandu: Nepali Congress Party has said that it will field its candidate for the upcoming election for the post of president, a senior party leader said on Monday. **** FGN47 PAK-POWER-LD OUTAGE **** Pakistan suffers major power outage after grid failure Islamabad: Pakistan faced a nationwide power breakdown on Monday due to a ''frequency variation'' in the national grid, leaving millions of people without electricity, the second such outage in nearly four months. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN34 UK-TAX-BILL-LD PROBE **** UK PM Rishi Sunak orders ethics probe into tax scandal-hit Tory chief London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday ordered an independent investigation into the tax affairs of scandal-hit Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi amid mounting pressure from the Opposition. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)