Rajasthan: 3 held for abducting shepherds from MP

Three people were arrested for allegedly abducting three shepherds from Madhya Pradesh for ransom, police said Monday. The miscreants escaped leaving the abducted shepherds Ramswaroop Yadav, Bhattu Baghel and Gudda Baghel in the forest, police said, adding that they were handed over to the Madhya Pradesh Police.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:23 IST
Three people were arrested for allegedly abducting three shepherds from Madhya Pradesh for ransom, police said Monday. In a joint operation, the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Police rescued the three shepherds from the jungles in Dholpur, they said. Madhya Pradesh's Additional Superintendent of Police (ADG-Crime) has awarded a cash award of Rs 15,000 to Dholpur Police for their commendable work, a police spokesperson said.

He said the three shepherds were abducted for ransom from Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. On a tip-off that the abductors took the shepherds to Dholpur, the teams started a search operation, the official said, adding that raids were conducted at many places. On the intervening night of January 20-21, police teams laid siege after receiving information about the presence of Biru alias Virendra Nai, a dacoit, and his brother Sonu along with five-six other armed miscreants in the Khushalpur forest, the official said. The miscreants escaped leaving the abducted shepherds Ramswaroop Yadav, Bhattu Baghel and Gudda Baghel in the forest, police said, adding that they were handed over to the Madhya Pradesh Police. Later, three accused involved in the incident were arrested, they added.

