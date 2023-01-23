Left Menu

Beirut blast investigator charges two generals, former army chief - sources

A judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged two of the country's top generals and a former army chief over the blast, three judicial sources said. All have denied wrongdoing.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:59 IST
A judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged two of the country's top generals and a former army chief over the blast, three judicial sources said. The three sources said Judge Tarek Bitar had charged spy chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim, State Security director Major General Tony Saliba and former Lebanese army commander Jean Kahwaji in connection with the explosion which killed more than 220 people.

The sources did not say what exactly the three had been charged with. Ibrahim declined to comment on reports that he had been charged when contacted by Reuters.

Saliba and Kahwaji could not immediately be reached for comment. All have denied wrongdoing.

