Facing arrest warrant, BJP MLA appears in court in rape case

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:00 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramdular Gaur appeared in a court here on Monday in an eight-year-old rape case after an arrest warrant was issued against him for repeatedly not responding to summonses.

Additional Session Judge Rahul Mishra revoked the arrest warrant against the legislator from Duddhi Assembly constituency after he appeared in the court, Assistant District government counsel Satya Prakash Tripathi said.

The court has fixed January 25 as the next date of hearing in the case, Tripathi said.

The sub-inspector of Myorpur police station, who had not arrested the MLA despite the court order, has been summoned by the court on the next date of hearing.

On Thursday, the court issued the arrest warrant against the MLA.

The assistant district government counsel said a person from the Myorpur area had on November 4, 2014 complained to the police that Ramdular, husband of the then village head, had allegedly raped his sister several times after threatening her.

A charge sheet was filed by the police. Tripathi said the court had issued summons to Ramdular several times but he did not appear, citing health reasons.

