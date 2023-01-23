Mexico president commends cenbank's policies to combat inflation
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday the country's central bank had acted "well" in regard to its monetary policy, adding the bank acted in step with the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Lopez Obrador said in a daily news conference that it was important to find an equilibrium between combating inflation and allowing economic growth.
