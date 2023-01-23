CSJM Kanpur University VC facing corruption charges rejoins office after 85 days of sick leave

Vice Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Vinay Kumar Pathak, who faces allegations of corruption, was back at work after a sick leave of nearly three months on Monday. Soon after taking charge, Pathak held several meetings with the teachers and staff members separately, Vishal Sharma, CSJMU's Public Relation Officer told PTI over the phone.

He, however, refused to interact with media persons who were also not allowed entry into the campus. Security has also been strengthened on the campus.

During the meeting, Pathak instructed the staff members to prepare themselves for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation and work for better grades.

Sharma said the VC has rejoined after 85 days long sick leave.

The VC also held committee-wise meetings of all the members for the convocation ceremony which is proposed to be held on February 16, he added.

On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ajay Mishra, accused in a corruption case along with the VC.

Passing the order, the Lucknow bench of the court observed that though Pathak (53) is said to be the main accused in the case, neither the Special Task Force (STF) nor the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned him so far.

The bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order on Mishra's bail plea, saying that the CBI is probing the case now and it cannot be said at this stage how much time the federal agency would take to conclude the investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against Pathak on October 29 last year on the charges of extortion, corruption and wrongful confinement.

This was followed by the arrests of three of his alleged accomplices, including Mishra.

The STF had served notices to Pathak but he had not turned up for questioning.

The complainant, David Mario Denis, had alleged that Pathak had taken 15 per cent of around Rs 1.41 crore against a project allotted to his company.

The CBI registered the case against Pathak on January 7.

