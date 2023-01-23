Left Menu

Encounter between security forces and Maoists in Chatra jungle

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:07 IST
An encounter took place between security forces and CPI (Maoists) in a jungle in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, a police statement said.

There was no report of any injury to any security personnel in the encounter, it said.

Based on the information about the presence of Maoist leaders Gautam Paswan, a Special Area Committee (SAC) member, Regional Commander Naveen Yadav and Zonal Commander Manohar Ganju, who carries a reward of Rs10 lakh on his head along with their squad members in the forest, a special police team comprising CRPF and Chatra armed police was formed to launch a search operation to apprehend them.

On seeing the approaching security forces the Maoists opened fire, forcing the security personnel to retaliate.

The Maoists escaped under the cover of dense forest under mounting pressure, it said.

In view of intensified operation launched against Maoists in the district, an Area Commander Kamlesh Yadav of Manohar Ganju's squad had laid down arms before the police and surrendered on November 29 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

