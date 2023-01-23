Working to plug loopholes: Deepinder Goyal to user who flagged 'scam' at Zomato

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal told a user of the food delivery app that he was working to plug loopholes after the user flagged a ''scam'' in a LinkedIn post.

Entrepreneur Vinay Sati wrote that he got ''goosebumps hearing what scam is happening with Zomato''.

Sati said he ordered Burger King burgers from Zomato and made online payment for the same but when the delivery boy turned up after 30-40 minutes he asked Sati not to make online payment next time.

Upon asking the delivery boy why so, he told Sati he has to pay only Rs 200 to him for a cash-on-delivery order of Rs 700-800.

''I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered.

''Aap bas mujhe 200 Rs, 300 Rs de dena or 1,000 Rs ke khane ke maje lena.

Deepinder Goyal ji, now don't say that you don't even know that this is happening?'' asked Sati in the LinkedIn post.

Goyal in a reply to the man's post wrote,''Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes''.

