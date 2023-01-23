Left Menu

Cylinder blast in Goa resto-bar may have been caused by leaking gas pipe, nothing suspicious: police

Superintendent of Police North Goa Nidhin Valsan appealed that rumours should not be spread about the nature of the blast.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:31 IST
A cylinder blast in a resto-bar in Mapusa city in Goa may have been caused by a leaking LP gas pipe and there was nothing suspicious about the incident, a top police officer said on Monday.

The explosion took place in the eatery situated in a residential complex in Dangui Colony, some 9 kilometres from Panaji, in the early hours of Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera which showed an LPG cylinder going up in flames that gutted the kitchen of the resto-bar, police said.

''Nothing suspicious about minor suspected LPG Gas explosion incident. Citizens requested not to believe rumours. FSL inspection revealed lack of safety measures led to the incident,'' Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh tweeted on Monday. ''Cracks in gas pipe caused leakage of Gas. Gas pipe is required to be changed at least once a year preferably after six months,'' he added. Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan appealed that rumours should not be spread about the nature of the blast. After the blast, teams of Quick Response Force and forensic experts rushed to the spot.

