Ex-FBI official charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:33 IST
A former top FBI official was charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia by receiving concealed payments from oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on Monday.
Charles McGonigal, who led the agency's counterintelligence division in New York, was arrested on Saturday on charges he agreed to investigate a rival oligarch in return for the payments from Deripaska after he was sanctioned in 2018, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.
