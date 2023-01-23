Left Menu

UP: Two brothers get life imprisonment for raping minor in Ghaziabad

The rape accused, Pradeep and Kaloo both in their early 20s are brothers and used to visit the victims house frequently as they were her neighbour, Kumar said, adding they were raping the girl for a long time. In September last year, the minor girls mother observed a change in her physique, and took her to a doctor, who declared her pregnant.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:51 IST
UP: Two brothers get life imprisonment for raping minor in Ghaziabad
A special court on Monday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl who later gave birth to a male child.

Special judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Harsh Vardhan also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them. The fine amount would be given to the rape survivor, special prosecutor Harish Kumar said.

The rape accused, Pradeep and Kaloo (both in their early 20s) are brothers and used to visit the victim's house frequently as they were her neighbour, Kumar said, adding they were raping the girl for a long time. In September last year, the minor girl's mother observed a change in her physique, and took her to a doctor, who declared her pregnant. Following this, the mother registered a case against Pradeep and Kaloo.

The girl gave birth to a male child after an operation in a hospital in Meerut, the special prosecutor said, adding she was taken to the hospital by police officials under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee.

The child is now being looked after by the Central Adoption Resource Authority as the girl and her parents had refused to keep him with them, Kumar said.

