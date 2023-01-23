Left Menu

Bulgaria destroys mine drifting near its Black Sea coast

Bulgaria's navy on Monday carried out a controlled explosion of a naval mine that had drifted close to the country's Black Sea coast, the defence ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:08 IST
Bulgaria destroys mine drifting near its Black Sea coast

Bulgaria's navy on Monday carried out a controlled explosion of a naval mine that had drifted close to the country's Black Sea coast, the defence ministry said. Mines began floating in the Black Sea after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Special diving teams in Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey have been defusing those drifting in their waters.

The ministry said the navy was alerted about a floating object that looked very much like a naval mine some 200 meters (220 yards) off the Black Sea coast near the village of Tulenovo in northeastern Bulgaria early on Monday. The mine, identified as an anchored "YaM" type, placed in a combat position, was destroyed by a special diving team later in the day, the ministry said in a statement.

Since the war started, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine have destroyed roughly 40 mines in western waters of the Black Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023