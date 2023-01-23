Left Menu

Goa cops conduct mock anti-terrorist drill ahead of Republic Day

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:21 IST
Goa cops conduct mock anti-terrorist drill ahead of Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Police along with other agencies on Monday conducted an anti-terrorist mock drill at Miramar beach near here ahead of Republic Day. Superintendent of Police (North) Nidin Valsan said the first-of-its-kind exercise was conducted along with Anti-Terrorist Squad, the bomb squad, the Fire department and the Health department.

Another police officer said dummy terrorists were successfully neutralized by the forces during the drill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023