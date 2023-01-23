Goa cops conduct mock anti-terrorist drill ahead of Republic Day
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Goa Police along with other agencies on Monday conducted an anti-terrorist mock drill at Miramar beach near here ahead of Republic Day. Superintendent of Police (North) Nidin Valsan said the first-of-its-kind exercise was conducted along with Anti-Terrorist Squad, the bomb squad, the Fire department and the Health department.
Another police officer said dummy terrorists were successfully neutralized by the forces during the drill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health
- Goa Police
- Miramar
- Anti-Terrorist Squad
- Nidin Valsan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more
Joshimath: Health checkups and medical facilities provided to affected people
Entry of foreign varsities in India will lead to healthy competition: Private Universities' VCs
Healthcare edtech startup Virohan raises USD 7 mn funding led by Blume Ventures
National Health Authority introduces new system to measure performance of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY