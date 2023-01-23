Goa cops conduct mock anti-terrorist drill ahead of Republic Day

Goa Police along with other agencies on Monday conducted an anti-terrorist mock drill at Miramar beach near here ahead of Republic Day. Superintendent of Police (North) Nidin Valsan said the first-of-its-kind exercise was conducted along with Anti-Terrorist Squad, the bomb squad, the Fire department and the Health department.

Another police officer said dummy terrorists were successfully neutralized by the forces during the drill.

