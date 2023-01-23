Left Menu

Dalit man booked for defiling religious place

A case was registered against a Dalit man undergoing treatment after allegedly being attacked by a group of upper-caste men, for purportedly creating a ruckus in a temple, police said on Monday.The case was registered on the orders of the Purola Judicial Magistrate, Mori police station SHO Mohan Kathait said.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against a Dalit man undergoing treatment after allegedly being attacked by a group of upper-caste men, for purportedly creating a ruckus in a temple, police said on Monday.

The case was registered on the orders of the Purola Judicial Magistrate, Mori police station SHO Mohan Kathait said. Kumar was booked under different sections of the IPC including 294 (defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering word with deliberate intention of wounding the religious feeling of a person) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Kathait said. According to police, Ayush Kumar claimed that he was attacked by a group of upper caste men with burning logs for entering a temple. The temple committee had lodged a complaint in the court accusing Kumar of creating a ruckus in the temple by throwing idols and other sacred objects around, which angered the locals who beat him up, the complainant said. Five persons accused of assaulting Kumar have been arrested, police said. Meanwhile, the State Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a list of temples from the District Magistrates of all 13 districts where entry of Dalits is banned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

