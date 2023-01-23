Left Menu

Nagpur jail inmate attacks jailer

A rape case convict attacked the jailer of the Nagpur Central Jail on Monday after the latter questioned him for not following the dress code, police said. The 30-year-old inmate was roaming in the jail in plainclothes when jailer Waman Nimje 54 questioned him.

Updated: 23-01-2023 23:28 IST
A rape case convict attacked the jailer of the Nagpur Central Jail on Monday after the latter questioned him for not following the dress code, police said. The 30-year-old inmate was roaming in the jail in plainclothes when jailer Waman Nimje (54) questioned him. ''He became angry and attacked Nimje, a police official said.

A case was registered against relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Dhantoli police station, he said.

