Father-son arrested by GRP for stealing in trains

After that in 2019 he was dismissed from the school on the same charges. During the investigation, the father revealed that he and his son both used to target passengers who went to the toilet. About two months ago both the accused had stolen a trolley bag, laptop and other belongings of a woman.

23-01-2023
Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a father and son for their alleged involvement in theft cases at trains, railway and bus stations, an official said on Monday. The father was identified as Naresh Chandra, a resident of Firozabad and presently living in Madhu Nagar in Agra, and son as Aryan.

Talking to PTI, SP Railway Mohammad Mushtaq said, ''The father was suspended as a school principal in 2012 in a case of the corruption charges of the scholarship of the students. After that in 2019 he was dismissed from the school on the same charges.'' ''During the investigation, the father revealed that he and his son both used to target passengers who went to the toilet.'' ''About two months ago both the accused had stolen a trolley bag, laptop and other belongings of a woman. Cases have been registered against the father at Sadar Bazar Police Station and Kotwali Police station in Agra,'' the SP added. Agra Fort has recovered gold jewellery, 112 trolley bags, 2 laptops from the accused. The estimated cost of the looted items are about 12 lakhs.

