Left Menu

Raj: 2 SHOs suspended for negligence in case related to hooch supply

Two police SHOs were suspended on Monday for alleged negligence in a case related to cracking down on hooch factories in their areas in Jaipur, a police spokesperson said.Shivdaspura Station House Officer Mangilal Bishnoi and Sanganer Sadar Station House Officer Brijmohan Kavia have been suspended after a departmental inquiry, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 00:16 IST
Raj: 2 SHOs suspended for negligence in case related to hooch supply
  • Country:
  • India

Two police SHOs were suspended on Monday for alleged negligence in a case related to cracking down on hooch factories in their areas in Jaipur, a police spokesperson said.

Shivdaspura Station House Officer Mangilal Bishnoi and Sanganer Sadar Station House Officer Brijmohan Kavia have been suspended after a departmental inquiry, the spokesperson said. Orders in this regard were issued on Monday. Earlier, four beat constables of both the police stations were suspended by the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on charges of negligence for not being informed about the operation of an illegal liquor factories in their area.

The action on the police personnel came after a special team of the commissionerate raided four hooch factories in the Shivdaspura police station and the Sanganer Sadar police station areas on the night of January 20-21. The factories were supplying alcohol mixed with chemicals to government contract liquor shops. During the raid, 10 people were arrested, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023