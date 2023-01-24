Left Menu

Ticketmaster blames bots, learns lessons from Taylor Swift concert sale -testimony

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 01:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 01:59 IST
Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" from the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year that was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

"In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over a longer period of time and doing a better job setting fan expectations for getting tickets," Live Nation Entertainment President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold said in written testimony ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

