Left Menu

Russia declares U.S. Sakharov Foundation 'undesirable'

He was one of the founders of the Russian human rights organization Memorial, which won a Nobel prize last year while battling with authorities seeking to seize its archive of records of historical and contemporary state repression.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 04:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 04:38 IST
Russia declares U.S. Sakharov Foundation 'undesirable'

In an echo of the Cold War, Russian authorities blacklisted on Monday a U.S.-based foundation named for Andrei Sakharov, the late Soviet-era dissident physicist known for supporting nuclear disarmament, international cooperation, and human rights. Due to "a study of received materials," the prosecutor general's office said, the Andrei Sakharov Foundation in the United States had been added to a list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities were "recognized as undesirable" on Russian territory.

The foundation, headquartered about a half-hour drive southwest of Washington DC, did not respond immediately to an email seeking comment. It was unclear what impact the decision would have on the work of the foundation, which says it seeks to build a world where the words of the 1975 Nobel laureate are heard, and one that is a "safer and more just place".

Sakharov's life and legacy sparked many prizes and initiatives. He was one of the founders of the Russian human rights organization Memorial, which won a Nobel prize last year while battling with authorities seeking to seize its archive of records of historical and contemporary state repression. Sakharov died in Moscow in December 1989 at age 68.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023