Man gets 10 years in prison for raping minor girl in UP's Maharajganj

A local court here has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a minor girl from his village.

Additional District Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Monday convicted Bechan Kewat for raping the eight-year-old girl in the district's Pharenda area, said Vijay Narayan Singh, the prosecution counsel.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on Kewat.

Kewat entered his neighbour's house and raped the girl in September 2015. The victim's mother had filed the complaint against him, Singh said.

