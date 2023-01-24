Left Menu

Man gets 10 years in prison for raping minor girl in UP's Maharajganj

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:15 IST
A local court here has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a minor girl from his village.

Additional District Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Monday convicted Bechan Kewat for raping the eight-year-old girl in the district's Pharenda area, said Vijay Narayan Singh, the prosecution counsel.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on Kewat.

Kewat entered his neighbour's house and raped the girl in September 2015. The victim's mother had filed the complaint against him, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

