Left Menu

Kazkakh ex-leader discharged from hospital after heart surgery - agency

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been discharged from hospital after heart surgery, the Interfax-Kazakhstan news agency reported on Tuesday. "He was discharged due to the stabilization and improvement of his condition," the agency cited an unidentified representative of the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 09:34 IST
Kazkakh ex-leader discharged from hospital after heart surgery - agency
Nursultan Nazarbayev Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been discharged from hospital after heart surgery, the Interfax-Kazakhstan news agency reported on Tuesday. "He was discharged due to the stabilization and improvement of his condition," the agency cited an unidentified representative of the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center as saying. His operation was last Friday.

Nazarbayev, 82, who ran the oil-rich country for three decades, resigned as president in 2019 and lost his remaining positions of power last year after falling out with his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during violent unrest. Kazakhstan's parliament this month repealed a law that gave his immediate family immunity from prosecution and took away his status as a leader of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023