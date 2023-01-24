Left Menu

Constable injured in attack by goons in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-01-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 10:19 IST
A police constable posted at the district jail here was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by unidentified assailants, officials said on Tuesday.

Constable Girish Singh (25), posted at the district jail in Kotwali Nagar, allegedly had an alteraction with the accused, who attacked him with iron rods just outside the prison, Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Srivastava said.

Jail staff rushed him to the district hospital where he got stitches on his head and is undergoing treatment, Srivastava said.

A search is on to nab the attackers, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

