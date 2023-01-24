France says 47 people from north-east Syrian camps have returned

The French Ministry of Justice and anti-terrorism department said on Tuesday that 47 people who were in north-east Syrian camps had returned to France, including 15 women and 32 minors.

In a statement, the ministry said that out of the 15 women, aged 19 to 56, seven were subject of an arrest warrant and eight had been placed in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)