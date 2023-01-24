Left Menu

LG admin orders probe into alleged illegal appointments in JK IMPARD

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:32 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered an inquiry into alleged illegal appointments of faculty members in the J-K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (JKIMPARD), forming a five-member panel to conduct the probe, according to an official order.

The order said the appointments in question predate the term of the current director general, and the committee shall also inquire as to why the irregularities were not reported to the government earlier.

''The sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee to enquire into the matter relating to the appointment of faculty members in JKIMPARD in violation of rules,'' General Administration Department (GAD) Secretary Piyush Singla said in an order on Monday here.

The five-member panel will be led by the additional chef secretary (Home), while the JKIMPARD director general; GAD secretary; law, justice and parliamentary affairs secretary, and finance department director general (codes) will be its members.

The committee will also look into the number of governing council meetings required to be held under norms vis-à-vis the number of meetings actually held over the last five years and whether the matter involving irregular appointments was ever brought to the notice of the members of the governing council.

The panel shall also evaluate the overall functioning of the IMPARD over the last five years and submit its recommendations for improving work and academic environment, management efficiencies and institutional integrity on sustainable basis.

The committee will submit its report within one month from the date of issuance of the order, it added.

The IMPARD was established as an autonomous society in 1986. The institute was created for in-service training of government employees as also to undertake research and consultancy in areas of crucial importance to the administration of the state.

