Man kills self over dispute with wife in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old man allegedly killed himself in the district's Gadwar area here over a dispute with his wife, police said on Tuesday.

Mrityunjay Singh hanged himself when he was alone at home on Monday night, they said.

Singh was having a dispute with his wife and was upset, Gadwar police station SHO Raj Kumar Singh said. His body has been sent for post mortem.

