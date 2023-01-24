Mumbai: Fake currency notes of Rs 19 lakh face value seized; two held

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons and seized fake currency notes with the face value of Rs 19 lakh from them, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed one of the accused at Malwani on Monday and found fake notes with the face value of Rs 1 lakh in his possession, the official said. The accused provided information about his aide, who was later nabbed from neighbouring Palghar district and fake notes worth Rs 18 lakh were recovered from his house, he said.

At least 1,796 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination and 500 notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and five notes each of Rs 200 and Rs 100 were seized from the duo, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under section 489-B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

