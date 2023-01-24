Left Menu

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court; hearing adjourned to Feb 27

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:16 IST
Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court; hearing adjourned to Feb 27
Shiv Sena ledaer Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a money laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others to February 27.

Rajya Sabha member Raut was present before special judge R N Rokade on Tuesday.

The matter was listed for hearing before framing of charges in the case.

However, the proceedings could not take place due to non-submission of summon reports to other accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a probe into the case.

The ED had arrested Raut on August 1, 2022 for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

A special court here had granted him bail in November last year. The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as the Patra Chawl, in Goregaon is spread over 47 acres and houses 672 tenant families.

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), a government agency, assigned a redevelopment contract for the Chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister company of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

The GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for the tenants and also give some flats to MHADA. It was free to sell the remaining land to private developers.

But the tenants did not get a single flat in the last 14 years as the company did not redevelop the Patra Chawl and sold land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI) to other builders for Rs 1,034 crore, as per the ED.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
4
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023