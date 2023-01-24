Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The Chandigarh Police launched a search operation in the district court complex here on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat call, officials said.

''We got information from the control room that there may be a bomb (inside the court complex). After this, a massive search operation has been launched,'' a senior Chandigarh police official said.

The court complex in Sector 43 here was evacuated.

Police deployment in the area has been strengthened.

