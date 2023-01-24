Left Menu

Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor, sources say

The judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged Lebanon's top public prosecutor and three other judges in connection with the catastrophic blast, two judicial sources said on Tuesday. The sources said Judge Tarek Bitar, who has unexpectedly resumed an inquiry paralysed by high-level political resistance, charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat over the explosion, which killed 220 people. The sources did not specify the charges.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The sources did not specify the charges. Reuters could not immediately reach Oweidat for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

