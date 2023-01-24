Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor, sources say

The judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged Lebanon's top public prosecutor and three other judges in connection with the catastrophic blast, two judicial sources said on Tuesday. The sources said Judge Tarek Bitar, who has unexpectedly resumed an inquiry paralysed by high-level political resistance, charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat over the explosion, which killed 220 people.

The sources did not specify the charges. Reuters could not immediately reach Oweidat for comment.

