Karnataka to showcase ‘Nari Shakti’ in R-Day tableau in New Delhi

The 'Nari Shakti' tableau, reflecting women's empowerment in Karnataka will be displayed at the Republic Day parade on 'Kartavya Path' (previously Rajpath) in New Delhi.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, the tableau which is ready for the parade was prepared in a short span of 10 days.

The department has chosen five themes for the 2023 Republic Day Tableau – Bravery of the women of Karnataka, 'Silk': The Pride of Karnataka, Karnataka's Floriculture, Karnataka: The Leader of Millets and 'Nari Shakti'.

The theme ''Nari Shakti'' depicting women's empowerment was finalised by the 'Theme Selection Expert Committee'. And accordingly, this time the tableau is showcasing the achievements of three women achievers who have brought glory to Karnataka, the information department commissioner, P S Harsha said.

The state has highlighted the achievements of Sulagitti Narasamma, Vriksha Maate Tulsi Gowda Halakki and Salumarada Timmakka as 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava' in the 2023's Republic Day celebrations, Harsha noted.

He added that these women have been honoured with the 'Padma Sri' award by the central government for their selfless contribution to the society. "Although these women were born and brought up in very ordinary families from the most backward villages of Karnataka, their birth, caste and status did not come in the way of their achievements. They have gained global attention through their achievements. Karnataka and the country are proud of their achievements," he said, "and tableaus are made to reflect this," the commissioner said.

According to Harsha, the state cleared several hurdles and made to the R-Day parade.

"This tableau, which symbolises Karnataka's greatness and Kannada identity, was prepared in just 10 days. Also, the department has been continuously participating in the Republic Day Parade for the past 14 years. This is something that all Kannadigas can be proud of,'' the commissioner added.

