2 women Punjab cadre IPS officers among seven promoted to rank of DGPs

Senior IPS officers Gurpreet Kaur Deo and Shashi Prabha Dwivedi have become the first women officers in Punjab who have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police.

They were among seven 1993-batch IPS officers who have been promoted to the rank of DGP in Punjab, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Deo was earlier holding the charge of additional director general of police, community affairs division and women affairs while Dwivedi was posted as Additional DGP, Railway.

Others who have been promoted to the rank of DGPs are Chief Director Vigilance Bureau Varinder Kumar, ADGP Human Resource Development Ishwar Singh, ADGP Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Jitendra Kumar Jain, ADGP Police and Rules S K Asthana and ADGP Internal Security R N Dhoke, as per the order.

With the promotion of seven ADGPs to the rank of DGP, there are now 13 DGP rank officers in the state.

The other senior IPS officers who are presently DGPs are officiating state police chief Gaurav Yadav, chairman Punjab Police Housing Corporation V K Bhawra, DGP Punjab Home Guards Sanjeev Kalra, Special DGP Punjab State Human Rights Commission Prabodh Kumar, Special DGP—MD Punjab Police Housing Corporation Sharad Satya Chauhan, Special DGP Special Task Force Kuldeep Singh.

Four other senior IPS officers who are already serving in the rank of DGPs are on central deputation. They are Samant Goyal (Research and Analysis Wing chief), Dinkar Gupta (National Investigation Agency chief), Parag Jain (additional secretary) and Harpreet Sidhu (serving in the Indo-Tibetan Border Force).

