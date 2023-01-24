Left Menu

Terror recruitment module busted in Baramulla, 5 teenagers prevented from joining: J and K Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:27 IST
Terror recruitment module busted in Baramulla, 5 teenagers prevented from joining: J and K Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have busted a terrorist recruitment module in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir being run by Pakistani handlers through social media, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

''Five youths, including two juveniles, were rescued from terror folds, counselled and handed over to their parents in the Pattan area of Baramulla district,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Nagpure told reporters in Pattan, 30 kilometres from here.

He said the police and army unearthed the module in which Pakistani handlers through social media were trying to lure youths into joining terrorist ranks and act against the government of India.

''As per information received from reliable sources, it was learnt that some youngsters are being enticed by terror handlers from Pakistan to join terrorist organisations. ''The security forces first traced these youths and they were subjected to sustained questioning with the help of their parents. On their disclosure, it was learnt that these youths were in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan through social media to get recruited in terror outfits,'' the official said.

He said the terror handlers were trying to radicalise them. ''These boys, all in their teenage, have now been handed over to parents after their proper counselling,'' he added.

Nagpure said while security forces are firm in their resolve to defeat nefarious designs of the enemy, parents should also keep a vigil on the activities of their children and cooperate with police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023