Lebanon blast judge charges former PM Hassan Diab with homicide -court summons
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The judge investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast has charged then-premier Hassan Diab and two other former ministers with homicide with probable intent, according to a court summons seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Judge Tarek Bitar unexpectedly resumed his investigation on Monday after more than a year of paralysis prompted by political opposition to his probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tarek Bitar
- Hassan Diab
- Beirut
Advertisement