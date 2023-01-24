Left Menu

Take action as per law for removal of cows from roads: Delhi HC to authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:33 IST
Take action as per law for removal of cows from roads: Delhi HC to authorities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities to continue to take action in accordance with law in relation to the removal of cows from the city's roads.

The court noted that steps were being taken by officials on the issue while opining that no order was required to be passed on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer on the presence of cows on the roads.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also said that if the earlier guidelines on the issue were not being followed, a plea for contempt action should be filed and not a fresh PIL.

''No further orders are called for. The state shall keep monitoring the situation and take appropriate action in accordance with the law,'' the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

Counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi submitted that it was taking appropriate action, including sending cattle to guashala, and a review of the situation every month.

It was also said that notices had been issued to illegal dairies.

The presence of cows on the roads causes hardships to the public at large as it becomes difficult for the owners of vehicles to pass through and it even leads to accidents and traffic jams, petitioner Faraz Khan contended.

He also alleged that the cow owners were ''misusing their positions'' and leaving the cattle free on the streets despite being provided a separate site.

''The cow owners, after milching the cows, let them move free on the road and they cause garbage, cow dung and other dirty things on the roads and galies and these dirty things give a bad smell and lead to dirty environment on the roads and streets and even the passers-by who pass from the sides of the roads and galies/streets also feel inconvenience, hardships and problems in passing through the streets,” the plea said.

''Many a times the cows strike against heavy vehicles and the said cows get injured and many a times they die and sometimes when the cows strike against the light vehicles then the said persons/ drivers also get injured,'' it added. The petition, besides seeking the removal of cows from the roads, also sought a direction to the authorities to give them shelter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023