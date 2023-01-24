Left Menu

Belarusian leader says Ukraine has proposed a non-aggression pact with Minsk - Belta

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:42 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Ukraine had proposed a non-aggression pact with his country, the Belta state news agency reported.

Lukashenko was cited as disclosing the alleged offer to a meeting of government and law enforcement officials at which he also accused the West of arming militants in Ukraine who could potentially destabilise the situation in Belarus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

