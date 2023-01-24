Belarusian leader says Ukraine has proposed a non-aggression pact with Minsk - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Ukraine had proposed a non-aggression pact with his country, the Belta state news agency reported.

Lukashenko was cited as disclosing the alleged offer to a meeting of government and law enforcement officials at which he also accused the West of arming militants in Ukraine who could potentially destabilise the situation in Belarus.

