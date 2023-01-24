German govt source: have received Polish request to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 16:02 IST
Germany has received Poland's request to re-export Leopard tanks to Ukraine, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ukraine wants the German-made Leopard 2, one of the most widely used Western tanks, to help it break through Russian lines.
