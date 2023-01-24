FIR lodged against Swami Prasad Maurya over Ramcharitmanas remarks

An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday over his controversial remarks on 'Ramcharitmanas', police said. ''A case has been registered against Swami Prasad Maurya at the Hazratganj police station for allegedly outraging religious feelings with his recent remarks on Ramcharitmanas,'' a police officer said. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Shivendra Mishra, a resident of Aishbagh locality in Bazar Khala area of Uttar Pradesh, he said. The FIR was lodged under relevant sections of IPC, including 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 153 A-(wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence etc), police said.

