Woman killed, 4 injured as vehicle falls into ravine in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed and four people sustained injuries when their car fell into a ravine in Kadipur Kotwali area of Sultanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

SHO Kotwali Kadipur Devendra Singh said that the incident took place on Monday night at Raibigo village.

The driver lost control of the car and it overturned and fell into a ravine. Sushila (45), died while four people were injured and admitted to district hospital, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

