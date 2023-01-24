R-Day dress rehearsal held in Srinagar amidst heightened security

Security has been beefed up in Kashmir for Republic Day celebrations, officials said, even as even as a full dress rehearsal of the function was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang Kunbarao Pole presided over the dress rehearsal function and took the salute at the parade by contingents of police and other forces, the officials said.

A cultural programme was also held after the parade at the stadium, the venue of the main Republic Day function in the Valley.

As the dress rehearsal was in progress, roads leading to the venue in Sonawar area of the city were declared off limits for civilian vehicles.

Elsewhere in the city, security has been tightened ahead of Republic Day celebrations with police and other security forces carrying out sanitisation and area domination exercises.

Police and CRPF personnel conducted random checking of vehicles at various places in the city to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said.

The officials said security has been tightened in view of the blasts in Jammu as well as an explosion here.

A civilian sustained injuries in a grenade attack carried out by militants in the Eidgah area of the city Sunday evening. Back-to-back blasts had rocked the Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday, leaving nine people injured.

While the main Republic Day function will take place in Jammu, the biggest event in the Valley will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

