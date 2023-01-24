Left Menu

FinMin meets pvt sector bankers; reviews progress of various financial inclusion schemes

24-01-2023
The finance ministry on Tuesday held a meeting with private sector lenders to review progress made by them under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes.

''Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary DFS chaired a meeting today with the representatives of Private Sector Banks, Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks to review the progress made by them under various Financial Inclusion initiatives (PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, PM SVANidhi, etc.),'' Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.

Last week, Joshi met heads of public sector banks and urged them to achieve targets under various schemes for current financial year.

During the meeting, progress of various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA and Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), and Agri credit etc, were reviewed.

Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has already been requested to expedite the Consumer Service Rating for all Scheduled Commercial Banks to gauge the consumer expectation and enable banks to raise their standards of services delivery to every segment.

