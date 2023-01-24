High-powered committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in Sikkim Services Exam

The Sikkim government has set up a high-powered committee to investigate the allegations regarding irregularities in the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Examination held on January 16.

The Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Examination 2022 was conducted by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) for the posts of under secretary, DSP and Accounts officer.

A notification issued by the Personnel Department on Monday said the state government has set up a high powered committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Ravindra Telang.

The other members of the committee are Special DGP Akshay Sachdev, Personnel Department Secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Home Secretary Tashi Cho Cho and District Magistrate, Gangtok. The committee shall submit its report within 21 days of the issue of the notification, it said.

The committee shall examine in detail the representations on alleged malpractices that is said to have occurred during the conduct of the examination on January 16.

The high-powered committee shall investigate the veracity of complaints and alleged malpractices in the conduct of the examination, the notification said, adding that the committee shall call for records/documents from the state government or the Sikkim Public Service Commission which it may deem necessary to carry out investigation in an effective manner The notification also said that the committee shall suggest appropriate measures for streamlining the conduct of the examination if any.

