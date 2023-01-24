35-yr-old man commits suicide in UP's Sultanpur
24-01-2023
A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Bandhuankala here on Tuesday, police said.
Inspector-in-charge of Bandhuankala police station Ravindra Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Katra village.
Mangal Yadav climbed atop a truck parked near the tree and then hung himself. Prima facie, it appears that he took the extreme step following a domestic discord, Singh said.
