Mehrauli murder: Poonawala was outraged at Shraddha Walkar going to meet another friend, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said Shraddha Walkar had gone to meet another friend which Aaftab Poonawala didnt like and he became violent. On the day of the incident, Walkar had gone to meet one of her friends which Poonawala did not like.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:58 IST
Aftab Amin Poonawal with Shraddha Walker (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said Shraddha Walkar had gone to meet another friend which Aaftab Poonawala didn't like and he became violent. Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7. ''On the day of the incident, Walkar had gone to meet one of her friends which Poonawala did not like. After which he became violent and the incident happened,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (south) Meenu Chaudhary said. Police said that the charge sheet was filed on Tuesday under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. Over 150 testimonies have been recorded, they said. Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Walkar in May last year and chopping her body into pieces before dumping them in different parts of the city over several days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

