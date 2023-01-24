World News Roundup: As Yellen woos Africa, sceptics ask 'Is the U.S. here to stay?'; Ukraine purges officials and governors in biggest shakeup of war and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

As Yellen woos Africa, sceptics ask 'Is the U.S. here to stay?'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's three-country trip to Africa - the leading edge of a new diplomatic push by the Biden administration - aims to show the continent the United States is a true partner, one here for the long-haul. But after decades of losing ground to China and the tumult of the Donald Trump years, when the former president threatened to slash aid and roll back military support, it is a tough sell.

Ukraine purges officials and governors in biggest shakeup of war

Ukraine dismissed the governors of five battlefield provinces and an array of other senior officials on Tuesday in the biggest shakeup of its wartime leadership since Russia's invasion last year. Separately on Tuesday, a long-awaited decision on whether allies could send German-made heavy tanks to Ukraine finally reached Berlin, after Poland said it had formally sent its request.

Earthquake in Nepal kills at least one, sends tremors as far as New Delhi

At least one person died and more than two dozen houses were damaged in a remote Nepalese district after an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Himalayan nation on Tuesday, officials said, as tremors were felt as far as India's capital New Delhi. Military and police teams have been rushed to the affected area in Bajura district in the country's west, a district official told Reuters, as local media showed images of volunteers moving debris to look for survivors.

More EU sanctions should hit Russian arms production - Czech Foreign Minister

The European Union should introduce more sanctions against Russia's technology sector to curb Moscow's ability to produce arms and rockets it is using to wage war on Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Reuters. He spoke after EU member states' foreign ministers on Monday agreed to allocate another 500 million euros($542 million) in military aid for Ukraine, as well as discussing more sanctions against Russia and how to hold the Kremlin accountable for starting the war 11 months ago.

Lebanon blast investigator charges former PM, top public prosecutor

The judge probing the 2020 Beirut blast has charged Lebanon's top public prosecutor, the then-premier and other senior current and former officials in connection with the devastating explosion, judicial sources said and court summons show. Judge Tarek Bitar unexpectedly resumed an inquiry on Monday after it was paralysed for more than a year by political resistance and legal complaints filed by top officials he was seeking to question.

Finland says time-out needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid

Finland's foreign minister said on Tuesday a time-out of a few weeks was needed in Finland and Sweden's talks with Turkey on their application to join the NATO military alliance. Turkey's president said on Monday that Sweden should not expect his country's support after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend, which included the burning of a copy of the Koran.

Pakistan says power restored after second major breakdown in months

Pakistan's energy minister on Tuesday blamed the worst power outage in months on a lack of investment in the network, saying the aid-dependant nation had "learned lessons" from the breakdown that left millions of people without electricity. Like much of the national infrastructure, the power network desperately needs an upgrade, but funding has been patchy as Pakistan lurched from one International Monetary Fund bailout to the next. The outage, which began on Monday morning, was the second major breakdown since October.

New Zealand's Ardern bids emotional farewell on last day as prime minister

Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell on her last day as prime minister, speaking of the kindness and empathy New Zealanders have shown her, but said she was ready to be a sister and a mother. Days after stunning the world by announcing she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country and would step down, the 42-year-old arrived at a gathering of politicians and Maori elders in the small town of Ratana, north of the capital Wellington, and was instantly surrounded by supporters seeking photographs.

WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents

The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the WHO is seeking more information about the specific raw materials used by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia to produce medicines linked to the recent deaths, as well as whether the companies obtained them from some of the same suppliers, the person said. The WHO has not named any suppliers.

Indian university warns students not to screen BBC documentary on Modi

A top Indian university has threatened strict disciplinary action if its students' union carries out plans on Tuesday to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the move might disturb peace and harmony on campus.

Modi's government has dismissed the documentary, which questioned his leadership during deadly riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, as "propaganda", blocked its airing and also barred sharing of any clips via social media in India.

