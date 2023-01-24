Left Menu

Action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme's progress: Gadkari

Several issues were placed on the agenda for deliberation to expedite the progress of on-going infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:15 IST
Action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme's progress: Gadkari
Shri Gadkari said an action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme's progress. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari chaired the 10th meeting of Group of Infrastructure Committee today to address existing inter-ministerial issues with regard to implementation of various infrastructure projects. Shri Gadkari said an action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme's progress.

Shri Piyush Goyal,Union Minister for Commerce and Industry; Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology; Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Labour & Employment; Gen (Dr.) V. K. Singh (Retd.),  Minister of State for RT&H & Civil Aviation; Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar,  Minister of State for Power; Shri Shripad Naik,  Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Shri Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence & Tourism participated in the meeting.

Senior Officers from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Ministry of Railways (MoR), Ministry for Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Ministry of Power (MoP), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) and representatives from States attended the meeting.

Several issues were placed on the agenda for deliberation to expedite the progress of on-going infrastructure projects. These included issues related to pending forest and environment clearances, facilitation of working permissions/approvals, ensuring land allocation/transfer and release of funds. Discussions were also held on policy matters related to environment/forest/wildlife clearance, railways and power, among others. Environment Clearances and Land policies of Railways & MoRTH and making comprehensive guidelines for Environment and Forest clearance were also discussed at length.

The concerned officers were directed to expedite the process of clearance and implementation of above matters. The stakeholder Ministries/Departments agreed to look into various issues raised and resolve the same in order to expedite infrastructure projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023